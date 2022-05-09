Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $648.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) to post sales of $648.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $641.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $655.50 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $582.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $70.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $76.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 485,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,802,000 after acquiring an additional 61,938 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,497,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,599,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.