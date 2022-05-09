Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,962,000 after buying an additional 155,318 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after buying an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

