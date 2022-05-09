Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,636,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,871,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,658,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 6,666.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $94.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

