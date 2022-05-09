Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.20. CGI posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $202,279,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,922,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,214,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 500,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

GIB opened at $79.50 on Monday. CGI has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

About CGI (Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.