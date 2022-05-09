Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Post $1.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will announce $1.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.63. Colliers International Group posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colliers International Group.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average is $136.92. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $158.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.