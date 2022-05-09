Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.19). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYRX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 772,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,539. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. Cryoport has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $86.30.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,949,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 36.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after buying an additional 386,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 29.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 374,045 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $13,411,000.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

