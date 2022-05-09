Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS.

Separately, Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,478,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,718 shares of company stock valued at $33,648. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH opened at $9.68 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $566.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

