Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will report sales of $451.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $422.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.50 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $378.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $181.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.22. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $141.67 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.40%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

