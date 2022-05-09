Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

FIVN opened at $106.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -97.46 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $125.93.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $2,765,135. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.