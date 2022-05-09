Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) will announce $42.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.14 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $37.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $172.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.50 million to $176.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $193.01 million, with estimates ranging from $189.50 million to $198.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 29.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $677.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.02. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after buying an additional 108,876 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,083,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,883,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,857,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 197,301 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

