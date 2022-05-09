Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) to report $23.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.69 billion and the lowest is $22.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $24.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $97.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.40 billion to $98.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $100.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.18 billion to $101.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Shares of LOW opened at $192.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

