Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $979.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

VAC opened at $142.72 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $133.49 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

