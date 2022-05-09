Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 9,942,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,821,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 217.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

