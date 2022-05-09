Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $639.93 Million

Analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will report sales of $639.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $626.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $649.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $589.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

NDSN opened at $209.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average is $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Nordson by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

