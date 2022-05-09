Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.87. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after purchasing an additional 192,222 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $574,829,000 after purchasing an additional 386,640 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,226,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,108,000 after acquiring an additional 926,093 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.