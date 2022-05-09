Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,676,000 after acquiring an additional 599,484 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,013 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,052,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,115,000 after acquiring an additional 85,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,634,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,277,000 after buying an additional 107,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

