Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Brokerages expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Rating) will announce sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. State Street reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $12.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after purchasing an additional 697,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,885,000 after purchasing an additional 654,455 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT opened at $70.13 on Monday. State Street has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.