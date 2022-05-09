Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Brokerages expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. State Street reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $12.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after purchasing an additional 697,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,885,000 after purchasing an additional 654,455 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT opened at $70.13 on Monday. State Street has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

