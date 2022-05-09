Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) to announce sales of $168.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.69 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year sales of $748.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $750.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $816.21 million, with estimates ranging from $810.87 million to $824.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sterling Check.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Shares of STER stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 15.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 800,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 370.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 36.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 758,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Check (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Check (STER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.