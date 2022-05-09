Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $0.85 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

