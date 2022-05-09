Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($1.07). Wix.com posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.60. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

