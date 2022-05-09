Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($1.07). Wix.com posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.60. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.56.
Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
