Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) will announce $3.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.58 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $15.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.
Shares of ABG opened at $191.63 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
