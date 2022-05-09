Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) will announce $3.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.58 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $15.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.60.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of ABG opened at $191.63 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.