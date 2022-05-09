Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) to post $6.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $7.02 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $6.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $27.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.63 billion to $28.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.28 billion to $29.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $123.82 on Monday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,709 shares of company stock valued at $47,964,300. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after acquiring an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,553,000 after buying an additional 417,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after buying an additional 315,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.