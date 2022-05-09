Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) will report sales of $328.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.08 million to $351.39 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $276.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.86.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $148.81 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $119.44 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 5.55.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

