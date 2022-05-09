Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.43). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

CGC opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.98. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 720,238 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

