Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diversey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Diversey reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversey will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diversey.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $7.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.16. Diversey has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diversey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 305,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Diversey by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,470,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diversey by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in Diversey by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203,292 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Diversey by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,542 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

