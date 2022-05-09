Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will report $402.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.00 million and the lowest is $385.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $343.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after buying an additional 79,112 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $525,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $126.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $118.67 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.82.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

