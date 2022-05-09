Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortuna Silver Mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $954.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

