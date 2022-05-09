Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortuna Silver Mines.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $954.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.