Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Genasys reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ GNSS traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. Genasys has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

In other Genasys news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $43,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genasys in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genasys by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

