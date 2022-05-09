Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 50.23%.

GSBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSBD opened at $18.94 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.