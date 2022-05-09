Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) to report sales of $143.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $126.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $635.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.14 million to $728.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $658.66 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $721.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -181.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

