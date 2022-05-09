Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.40 Million

Analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) to post sales of $667.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $651.90 million and the highest is $682.89 million. Kirby reported sales of $559.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,357 shares of company stock worth $596,460. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44. Kirby has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

