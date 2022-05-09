Zacks: Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

MTSI stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $392,765. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,881 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

