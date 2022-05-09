Zacks: Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) will post $6.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.86 billion and the lowest is $6.37 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $29.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.55 billion to $30.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.93 billion to $32.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.48. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Barclays PLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,309,000 after buying an additional 3,329,452 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.