Zacks: Brokerages Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.41). Praxis Precision Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($4.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($4.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ PRAX opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $367.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.04. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $28.81.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
