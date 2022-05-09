Zacks: Brokerages Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.41). Praxis Precision Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($4.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($4.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $367.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.04. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $28.81.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

