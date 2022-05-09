Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.22. ProAssurance reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $293.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,383. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

About ProAssurance (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.