Zacks: Brokerages Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.89 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.02 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $44.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.99 billion to $45.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.95 billion to $50.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $140.58 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

