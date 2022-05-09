Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.76). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $609.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

