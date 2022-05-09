Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Will Post Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) will announce $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth $192,000. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 58.8% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 18.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

