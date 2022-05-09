Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Announce $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.47. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $9.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,844,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

THC stock traded down $4.12 on Monday, reaching $70.88. 51,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,886. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

