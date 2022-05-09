Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Post $3.73 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $14.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritiv.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 12.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day moving average is $121.14.

About Veritiv (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.