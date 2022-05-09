Zacks: Brokerages Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $27.56 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

