Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals also reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $82,078,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after buying an additional 1,347,227 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,423,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

