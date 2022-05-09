Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Sell

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

BOSSY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($68.42) to €59.00 ($62.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($70.53) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($73.68) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.53. 988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

