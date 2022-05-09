Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) to Sell

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of AKUS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.78. 6,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. Akouos has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $96.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Akouos by 107.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Akouos by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akouos by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Akouos by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

