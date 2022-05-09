Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) to Strong Sell

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cars.com stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,335. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.89 million, a PE ratio of 117.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $158.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 37.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 25.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

