Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Strong-Buy

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,008. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $559.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 164,878 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 399.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.