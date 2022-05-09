Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to “Hold”

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM."

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $46.31. 2,845,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,874. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,841,660 shares of company stock worth $77,620,655.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

