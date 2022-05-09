Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) to “Hold”

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DISH’s first-quarter 2022 results reflected continued subscriber loss in the Pay-TV and SLING TV businesses, primarily due to stiff competition and cord-cutting. Additionally, increasing programming and content expenses, as well as higher retransmission fees, are hurting profitability. Further, a debt-ridden balance sheet is a concern. However, DISH’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers, who will be profitable over the long term, is expected to drive growth. Moreover, partnership with the likes of Qualcomm, Aviat, Everstream, Segra, Uniti, Zayo, Mavenir, Fujitsu, Altiostar, VMware, MATRIXX Software and Crown Castle for its standalone 5G network is a key catalyst. These initiatives bode well for DISH’s top-line growth in the long haul. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DISH. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

DISH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.69. 268,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $47.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

