Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €85.07 ($89.54).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZAL shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($124.21) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €33.42 ($35.18) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.45. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.