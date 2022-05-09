Zebra Technologies Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Zebra Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.65 EPS.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $342.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.67. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $333.37 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.47 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

